Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Rebound

Nashville Predators 1, Toronto Maple Leafs 2: Penalties, lack of offense catch up | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: A late high-sticking penalty ends up dooming the Preds in Toronto.

Connor Bedard feels like he still needs to work on his game | Sportsnet

Connor Bedard, owner of two world junior gold medals, a stunning highlight-reel OT goal and the top ranking in the upcoming NHL Draft, feels he’s got room for improvement.

“(I want to) improve in ways I can be more reliable in all situations,” Bedard told the The FAN Morning Show in an interview that aired Wednesday. “(I want) to keep my creativity and offensive plays and stuff going on.”

NHL Announces Coaches for 2023 All-Star Game | The Hockey News

The NHL unveiled the four coaches who will represent their respective divisions at the event in Florida next month, with Boston’s Jim Montgomery earning the nod as the Atlantic Division bench boss, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour guiding the Metropolitan Division, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer overseeing the Central Division and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy rounding out the group for the Pacific Division.

T.J. Brodie Needs More Love | The Hockey News

The Toronto Maple Leafs roll along midway through the season. And yet, their most effective D-man has not gotten nearly enough credit as he’s placed on the IR.

Avalanche work to get most out of Cale Makar without burning him out | ESPN

Feel free to burn him out, Colorado. I’d welcome it actually.

Andrew Copp finding stride with Red Wings after taking time to adapt to new situation | Sportsnet

When you combine the pressure of trying to live up to the big-ticket contract with the injury he sustained to start the season, former Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp needed some time to find his stride with the Detroit Red Wings.

Oilers, Sens among teams interested in Wild D Dumba | TSN

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are among the suitors for Dumba, but the Wild may not be willing to part with the blueliner. Minnesota currently holds the third and final wild-card spot in the Central Division, three points ahead of the St. Louis Blues with two games in hand.

The Philadelphia Flyers Entertain Offers for Ivan Provorov | The Hockey News

The Philadelphia Flyers need a miracle to make the playoffs this year. Ivan Provorov may be available to sell in a trade if they get a good return.

Detroit Red Wings Focus on Development Over Winning Now | The Hockey News

The Detroit Red Wings seemed geared to exit the rebuild after the off-season. But patience for the long term prevails at the season’s halfway point.