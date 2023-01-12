Game Preview: Nashville Predators @ Montreal Canadiens 1/12/23

Not much has changed in the week since the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens last faced off. The Canadiens have managed a victory—a 5-4 regulation win over the St. Louis Blues—as well as two more blowout losses, 1-4 against the New York Rangers and 0-4 against the Seattle Kraken. Brendan Gallagher, who was injured in last Tuesday’s game against the Preds but returned, probably shouldn’t have; the Canadiens announced before the team’s next game that he’s out for at least six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Other than that and the potential Preds goaltending situation—Yaroslav Askarov was called up yesterday from Milwaukee, with Kevin Lankinen questionable late in the afternoon—this is likely to look a lot like last Tuesday’s game. The Preds have not been great offensively or defensively, but the Habs have been worse. Juuse Saros has carried the team, with great performances from Lankinen helping him out, while Montreal’s Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen are not Carey Price.

While the Canadiens will be looking for revenge, this remains a very winnable game for Nashville and a chance to get back into the W column after last night’s disappointing loss in Toronto.

How to Watch

The game airs at 6PM Central/7PM Eastern on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game.