Friday’s Dump & Chase: When Tomorrow Comes

Super 16: Top 5 of power rankings remain same at midseason

Who could be a Hart Trophy candidate?

Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury.

NHL All-Star Game Twitter fan vote underway

#NHLAllStarVote: Roman Josi

Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets

Frederik Andersen is back!

Subban to be honored by Canadiens before game against Predators

Our favorite Pernell Karl.

NHL prospects looking to impress in AHL after leaving college early

Across the NHL, teams have prospects cooking in the AHL.

Mailbag: Stanley Cup window open for Maple Leafs, Jets; Pastrnak contract

What Canadian team is closest to raising the Stanley Cup? And more.

NHL Power Rankings: Under-the-radar performers for all 32 teams

In this week’s power rankings, Ryan Dixon lifts up one guy from each of the 32 teams whose work may have gone unnoticed through 41 (give or take) games played.

Reunion between Subban and Canadiens fans offers closure years after shocking trade

With Subban set to revisit the Bell Centre for the first time since his retirement before the season, he and fans are being given one more opportunity for well-deserved celebration and appreciation.

Handing out NHL midseason awards: Connor McDavid the runaway MVP

As we hit the NHL midseason, four Sportsnet staff writers step up to give their picks for the Hart, Vezina, Norris, Jack Adams and Calder so far.

32 Thoughts: What kind of defenceman will the Oilers target in trade?

In this week's collection of thoughts, Elliotte Friedman writes about Patrick Kane, Connor Bedard, Bo Horvat, what the Oilers might do on the trade market and more.