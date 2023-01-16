Game Preview: Nashville Predators vs Calgary Flames 1/16/23

The Nashville Predators enter tonight’s matchup with the Calgary Flames on a three-game skid that has undone the benefit of their previous winning streak, and been difficult to watch to boot. The Flames, meanwhile, have had a solid month, with wins interspersed with small losses (mostly in OT); their last multi-goal loss was exactly a month ago, on December 16th.

The Flames don’t have a single standout goalscorer, with Nazem Kadri their goalscoring lead with 17 and similar degrees of production coming from Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli. Lindholm, Toffoli, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Rasmus Andersson have been the most reliable assists contributors—but again, not to any significant degree.

In spite of that the Flames as a whole are producing at a little above league-average rates, getting consistent contributions from up and down the lineup despite some iffy shooting luck. Paired with their above-average defensive play, it’s been a recipe for modest success.

The Flames’ power play has struggled some, but their penalty kill has been good, again thanks to good systems. Backup Daniel Vladař has been fine in goal, posting a sv% of .907 on the season, but starter Jacob Markström has struggled, managing a .893 and some not-great performances.

How to Watch

The game airs at 7PM Central/8PM Eastern on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game.