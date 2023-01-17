Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Fire extinguisher

Bruce Boudreau is getting quiet fired by the Vancouver Canucks | RMNB

This is a nightmare position for the Canucks to put Boudreau in.

NHL Rumour Roundup: Why is Rick Tocchet a fit in Vancouver? | Sportsnet

Are Canucks fans...doing okay? This seems like a lot.

Harvey’s dominates as PWHPA heads into 2023 | The Ice Garden

Personally, if Marie-Philip Poulin said she needed to brush up her game even further against me, I'd flee the country.

Wild lock up forward Matt Boldy with 7-year, $49M deal | ESPN

I read the phrase "through the 2029-30 season" and my brain froze up.

Breaking News: Beauts, MacDougall agree to contract release | The Ice Garden

Some odd news from the Buffalo Beauts, as one of their top performers from previous seasons got shifted down the roster and out this year.

Blackhawks' Toews wonders aloud about possible change of scenery | Sportsnet

This is going to be so weird.

The $1.5 million future and what comes next for pro women’s hockey | The Ice Garden

What does the PHF's cap increase mean for the players, current and future?

Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt | ESPN

Sorry--"a collection of rare snakes he purchased for $1.2 million in 2017"? Has he just been transporting a snake collection around from NHL city to NHL city for the last five years?