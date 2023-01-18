Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: It’s Juicy

Predators News

($) Rexrode: Juuse, we hardly know ye — but Preds know Saros is their only hope - The Athletic

{$} “I was so shy in my early years,” said the normally reserved goalie, who continues to play like one of the league’s best.

Recapping Predators prospects’ 2023 World Junior Championship - On the Forecheck

Eric is the best prospects guy in the biz, and he recaps the World Juniors for our Preds prospects here.

Around the League

North Carolina Tar Heels player scores wild, Ovechkin-esque goal

The Washington Capitals have Ovi. The North Carolina Tar Heels have O'Sy.

Avalanche kid broadcaster on money with Lehkonen goal call

The future of the Colorado Avalanche broadcast booth is bright.

Subpar effort from Flames sees five-game point streak snapped in loss to Predators

How big of an impact can Jonathan Toews make as a Trade Deadline acquisition? - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff

2023 NHL Draft: Notes on every player at the Biosteel All-American Top Prospects Game - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff

The showcase featured most of America’s top talent heading into the 2023 NHL Draft. Here’s who stood out.

NHL Prospect Roundup: Sean Farrell looks like a smart pickup for the Montreal Canadiens - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff

Farrell has been on an absolute tear since going in the fourth round in 2020.

Jim Rutherford: Vancouver Canucks have taken ‘best shot’ at re-signing Bo Horvat - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff

32 Thoughts: Jim Rutherford unloads with blunt truth about Canucks

“We, I believe, have taken our best shot,” he said. “The contract we have on the table for Bo I think is a fair contract for what he’s done up until this year. But it’s certainly under market value for what he’s done this year.”

NHL’s top 12 UFAs of 2023: Latest rumours, reports

Canucks' Rutherford: Major surgery needed on roster; 'in a pickle' on Horvat deal

