Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Do Juuse what I Juuso?

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators: Juuso Parssinen equals Filip Forsberg as rookie | The Tennessean

Don’t get any ideas, Poile. This kid should be here to stay.

Michael McCarron: Nashville Predators forward waived after reinstatement | The Tennessean

Michael McCarron was reinstated from the NHL’s player assistance program Wednesday.

He was placed on waivers because the team is up against the salary cap. If McCarron clears waivers (I’d assume that he will) and is not claimed by another team he will be assigned to Milwaukee of the AHL.

Other Hockey News & Notes

NHL on Provorov’s Pride Night boycott: ‘Players are free to decide which initiatives to support’ | Sportsnet

“Hockey is for everyone is the umbrella initiative under which the League encourages Clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans. Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with League counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”

Bruins, Pastrnak progressing towards eight-year extension | TSN

Filip Forsberg’s agent (J.P. Barry) is hard at work again.

“I know that progress was made last week in the discussions between Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins and Pastrnak’s agent, J.P. Barry,” said Dreger on Insider Trading Tuesday. “But, they still have work to do. They’re going to continue to grind at the details. Obviously that always comes down to the annual average salary. The term seems less contentious if – it’s at all contentious – it’s an eight-year maximum.”

The man loves 8-year deals. What can I say?

Sabres hire COO as president Kim Pegula continues recovery | ESPN

The Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment hired a chief operating officer, John Roth, as president Kim Pegula recovers from unexpected health issues.

Habs F Slafkovsky (LBI) to miss three months | TSN

The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that Juraj Slafkovsky suffered a lower-body injury that does not require surgery and will be out for three months. Tough break for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

Senators’ Josh Norris returns from 38-game absence | Sportsnet

Norris, 23, has been sidelined since Oct. 22 – missing 38 games – with a shoulder injury. Before he was injured, the Oxford, Mich., native had one goal and one assist for two points in five games.

Arizona Coyotes debut new ‘Desert Night’ jerseys | ESPN

The Rhuigi Villaseñor-designed jerseys will debut Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Could the Minnesota Wild Become Trade Deadline Buyers? | The Hockey News

The Minnesota Wild extended Matt Boldy long-term, and they’re currently third in the Central Division. How could this affect their trade deadline plans?

PHF Announces Rosters for 2023 All-Star Showcase in Toronto | The Hockey News

Team Canada, Team USA and Team World will face off in a round-robin competition at the PHF all-star showcase on Jan. 29.