Monday’s Dump & Chase: Reset

Wiebe's World: Josi makes excellence seem effortless; 'Canes on the rise | Sportsnet

Come to think of it, I wonder why that long-ago coach of Josi's did suggest he switch to defense. I'm grateful for the switch, but it does seem a little strange.

Fantastic Finns Helping Riveters Back to Respectability | The Ice Garden

We do love Finnish hockey players here at OTF, and it sounds like Metropolitan Riveters fans have a reason to enjoy some as well.

Karlsson extends point streak, sets franchise record as Sharks beat Blackhawks | Sportsnet

It's been a winter for defenders participating in some offensive record-setting.

Is Brittany Howard already hunting history? | The Ice Garden

Howard is absolutely on fire for the Toronto Six. I also love the viz in here showing where the Six's scoring is coming from.

Hurricanes improve winning streak to 11 with shootout victory over Devils | Sportsnet

The Carolina Hurricanes are doing well for themselves.

Canadiens players’ moms took a photo with Alex Ovechkin after he scored a hat trick on their sons | RMNB

Ovechkin scored his 30th career hat trick this weekend, and I suspect a few Montreal Canadiens moms might not be getting Mother's Day cards this year.