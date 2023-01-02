Monday’s Dump & Chase: Reset

Wiebe's World: Josi makes excellence seem effortless; 'Canes on the rise | Sportsnet
Come to think of it, I wonder why that long-ago coach of Josi's did suggest he switch to defense. I'm grateful for the switch, but it does seem a little strange.
Fantastic Finns Helping Riveters Back to Respectability | The Ice Garden
We do love Finnish hockey players here at OTF, and it sounds like Metropolitan Riveters fans have a reason to enjoy some as well.
Karlsson extends point streak, sets franchise record as Sharks beat Blackhawks | Sportsnet
It's been a winter for defenders participating in some offensive record-setting.
Is Brittany Howard already hunting history? | The Ice Garden
Howard is absolutely on fire for the Toronto Six. I also love the viz in here showing where the Six's scoring is coming from.
Hurricanes improve winning streak to 11 with shootout victory over Devils | Sportsnet
The Carolina Hurricanes are doing well for themselves.
Canadiens players’ moms took a photo with Alex Ovechkin after he scored a hat trick on their sons | RMNB
Ovechkin scored his 30th career hat trick this weekend, and I suspect a few Montreal Canadiens moms might not be getting Mother's Day cards this year.
