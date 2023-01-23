Monday’s Dump & Chase: Facing Uncertainty in 2023

Nashville Predators News

In case you missed the news on Friday, here's a great message from Nick regarding the future of On The Forecheck.

Nashville Predators 5, Los Angeles Kings 3: Early Lead & Goaltending Put the Preds on Top behind Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen | On the Forecheck

Juuse Saros kept the Predators in the game, providing a path to victory on a late 3rd period surge. Katherine has your recap of the Saturday night victory that nearly slipped away.

Renegades of Puck Episode 707 - Recapping win vs LA, Bryan addresses OTF’s future

Nashville Predators react to Cole Smith’s first NHL goal | Tennessean

In his 49th NHL game, Cole Smith finally scored his first goal. Here’s what his teammates and coaches had to say about him finally getting on the scoresheet in the NHL.

Three Nashville Predators forwards that deserve more ice time | AtoZ Sports

OTF alum Alex Daugherty makes his case for giving three Predators a bigger role on the ice. We may be seeing one of them already.

Preds Power Hour - Chase Thomas Podcast: Should the Predators Call It A Season?

In this weekly update on the Preds Power Hour, we talk what’s gone right in January for the Predators, what’s gone wrong, and how good Juuse Saros has been. We also discuss if the wins this month are just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic - is it too little, too late?

No matter how you feel about Cole Smith, he finally shook the monkey off his back, scoring his first goal in 49 NHL games.



Entering last night, Smith led all players with 0 goals in total expected goals and shot quality. It was just a matter of time. https://t.co/8rv8T9McOa pic.twitter.com/ab1jylz6ZO — Bryan Bastin (@BryanBastin) January 22, 2023

Hockey is for Everyone

Canada completes sweep of FISU World University Games | The Ice Garden

Kendra Woodland completed a shutout as Canada won its first gold in a decade at the World University Games this weekend. Join the Ice Garden as they recap Team Canada's big win.

Carpenter and Johnston lead Scotiabank to victory on Hockey Day in Canada | The Ice Garden

Scotiabank beat Adidas 3-0 Saturday afternoon on hockey day in Canada in Owen Sound.

The game was a must-win for Scotiabank, who had lost five of their previous six. Though the scoreline looked...

Around the NHL

Boudreau fired as Canucks coach, replaced by Tocchet | NHL.com

Bruce Boudreau has been done dirty by the entire Vancouver franchise for some time now, and after an emotional goodbye in what would be his final game, Boudreau was fired Sunday morning. Replacing him is Rick Tocchet, but the floundering Canucks may be well beyond repair.

Bruins win 11th straight against Sharks with shutout | NHL.com

The best team in hockey, the Boston Bruins, beat the San Jose shark for the eleventh straight time with an easy 4-0 victory. Linus Ullmark and (briefly) Jeremy Swayman only needed 18 saves to secure the shutout and the Bruins move to a staggering 78 standings points.

Jets recover to defeat Flyers after blowing 3-goal lead | NHL.com

The Predators' next opponent and Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets held on for a 5-3 lead over the Philadelphia Flyers in a game that felt shockingly like Nashville's win over the Los Angeles Kings. They opened the game with a 3-0 run, before the Flyers stormed back with 3 straight goals. Like the Preds, the Jets managed two goals late in the third to secure the win.

Caufield out rest of season for Canadiens, will have shoulder surgery | NHL.com

You just hate to see this. Caufield leads the Habs with 26 goals and is such a fun young talent to watch.

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals | NHL.com

Alex Ovechkin missed a game for the Washington Capitals and a non-answer from Peter Laviolette (surprise!) means we can probably safely say the injury is likely All-Star related.

Video of the Day