 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Update A note about the future of OTF

Filed under:

Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets 1/24/23

Go Preds

By Nick Morgan
/ new
Nashville Predators v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s the Nashville Predators (22-18-6) versus the Winnipeg Jets (31-16-1) at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Sound off the game below:

Loading comments...