Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Alarums and Excursions

Planning Underway for 'Unique' 2023 NHL Awards, Draft in Nashville | NHL.com

On the one hand, having the NHL Awards and draft partially outside would be great for attendance and for air circulation, as well as showing off the sights of Nashville.

On the other hand...Tennessee? In July? Outside?

Struggling Senators dealt 'crushing' blow as Norris' season comes to an end | Sportsnet

Awful news for Norris, as well as the Ottawa Senators.

Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty put on IR with torn Achilles | ESPN

Less than twenty seconds before the end of the game. The what-ifs must be agonizing.

Flanagan & Gabel Shining Bright for Boston on PHF Stage | The Ice Garden

The PHF has some very appealing things to offer talented players.

Weekend Takeaways: How the Canucks plumbed new depths, while Hyman hits new heights | Sportsnet

I'm just so continuously baffled by the Vancouver Canucks. I think I bring it up every week, but it keeps making less sense.

Calgary fans briefly pause boos to cheer Johnny Gaudreau's return | ESPN

To be clear, the booing the Calgary Flames fans stopped doing in order to cheer Gaudreau was...booing of Gaudreau.

Nugent-Hopkins rewarding Oilers' loyalty by paying dues as unheralded performer | Sportsnet

It's honestly startling to me that the Edmonton Oilers didn't release Ryan Nugent-Hopkins when they were getting rid of Jordan Eberle, Taylor Hall, and everything that wasn't nailed down.

Penguins' P.O. Joseph, Sens' Mathieu Joseph leave ice together | ESPN

Brothers playing in their first NHL game against each other took coincidental minors.