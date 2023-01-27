Friday’s Dump & Chase: All Together Now

NHL Power Rankings: Checking in on the job security of all 32 head coaches

#19: "The Preds snapped up John Hynes pretty quickly after he was let go by New Jersey during the 2019-20 season. Nashville has made the playoffs every spring Hynes has been there, but it’s going to be a tough ask this time out."

Blues Could Soon Shop Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko - The Hockey News

St. Louis Blues forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko surface again in the NHL rumor mill and trade speculation. What's their status?

Scout's Analysis: Key player takeaways from Top Prospects Game

The Top Prospects game showcasing the best CHL players up for the NHL Draft went down Wednesday night and scout Jason Bukala shares some of his takeaways.

NHL Unveils Stadium Series Jerseys for Capitals, Hurricanes - The Hockey News

LOOK AT THE GIANT EAGLE

Sharks Trade Merkley, Nieto to Avalanche for Kaut, MacDonald - The Hockey News

When I first read this, I initially wondered whether Nieto had been with Colorado already - turns out, he had.

Greig steals the show in NHL debut for Senators as team puts focus on future

The Senators hung on to beat the New York Islanders 2-1, but 20-year-old Ridly Greig was the main attraction, a perfect distraction for an Ottawa team badly trailing in the playoff chase.

NHL Power Rankings: Sabres and Avalanche Climb, Bruins Stay No. 1 - The Hockey News

Nashville climbing....slowly.

2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events

...cool.

2023 NHL Draft Rankings: Connor Bedard tops midseason top 70 - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff

Connor Bedard is still No. 1, but the battle behind him runs deep in a draft class truly deserving its...