Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Not according to plan

‘Man on a mission’: Bruins' DeBrusk jumps from trade bait to Winter Classic hero | Sportsnet
What kind of witchcraft do they have going in Boston, anyway?
Kraken to host Golden Knights in 2024 NHL Winter Classic | ESPN
An expansion classic for next year.
WJC Roundup: Sweden stuns Finland, while Czechs overwhelm Swiss | Sportsnet
The Swedes won their game on a very late shorthanded goal. Good for them; ouch for Finland.
Blues put Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve | ESPN
The St. Louis Blues are not having a great season healthwise.
Weekend Takeaways: Panthers' All-Star Weekend comes amid ugly slide | Sportsnet
The Panthers are having a Florida kind of year.
Luck, Shooting Percentages, and the Boston Pride | The Ice Garden
A neat look at the role pure luck can play in hockey (a sport which is low-scoring enough that luck can have an outsized influence on it).
