Help shape the future of On the Forecheck

It’s been a little over a week now since we got the news that Vox Media would no longer be funding On the Forecheck, or most of the rest of SBNation hockey.

As we continue to look into our options going forward, we’d like to offer you the chance to help us decide on what kind of coverage we’ll continue to provide. If you could spare us a few minutes to take this community survey, we’ll know what content is most important to you and what we should prioritize.

We also have a GoFundMe set up if you’d like to help contribute to our immediate operating expenses. We want to continue providing totally uninterrupted coverage through the end of this season and NHL free agency, and knowing we’d be able to continue paying our staff would be a big help. If you’re able to donate, we would really appreciate it; if you’re not, even sharing the link on social media would be a big help.

With thanks to Taylor Baird of Defending Big D for drafting the initial survey template.