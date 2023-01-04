Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Bruised

Milwaukee News

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Admirals Surge to End 2022 - On the Forecheck

The Milwaukee Admirals finished 2022 with a 2-1-0 week against division rivals Chicago and Grand Rapids. Despite that, Texas and Rockford have surged lately, leaving the Ads with the Central...

Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record

Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable.

Rookie Watch: Power, Sanderson among average ice time leaders

Rookie defensemen!

NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic

Positivity, NHL style.

Zizing 'Em Up: NHL general managers discuss 2023 Trade Deadline

Guerin: "In an ideal world, would I like to add a scoring winger? That would be something. But we haven't been healthy for a while, and that's been my main focus -- seeing how we play when we're healthy."

Vancouver Canucks seek consistency as punishing schedule gets underway | TSN

The Vancouver Canucks know January could make or break their season. Struggling with consistency and faced with a daunting schedule, this month will likely show whether Vancouver has the ability to claw its way into playoff position or if it will miss post-season play yet again.

Bedard’s goal for the ages pushes Canada past Slovakia to semifinals

He'd look so good in gold.

Miller's frustration with self becomes magnified after Canucks' latest struggles

The reason Miller’s actions in Calgary were far more damaging than in Winnipeg is because the 29-year-old is being counted on – and paid - by Canucks management to lead by example and set a standard that will help build culture, not undermine it.