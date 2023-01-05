Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Rumor Has It

Nashville Predators News & Notes

What trading Mattias Ekholm or Dante Fabbro could get for Preds | A to Z Sports Nashville

It’s officially trade season for the Nashville Predators as both Dante Fabbro and Mattias Ekholm have been rumored as options. Obviously Ekholm is an extremely valuable part of the Nashville d-corps, but with his new contract just getting under way his stock may never be higher.

How much time does the Nashville Predators’ core have left? | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: As trade rumors circle Ekholm and others, the next few weeks will determine the future of the Preds’ roster.

Logan Cooley is the World Juniors’ Forgotten Star | The Hockey News

Team USA’s Logan Cooley is thriving at the world juniors. His details and skill make him one of the tournament’s best players – except for that one Canadian.

New York Rangers not looking to trade Alexis Lafreniere | TSN

“My understanding is that certainly, predictably, there were teams that checked in with the Rangers last week after his healthy scratch that made news around the league,” TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading Tuesday. ”But the reality is that the Rangers have told those teams, ‘Hey, we still believe in this young man.’ The Rangers – my understanding is – have told the same to Lafreniere himself, that they hope this is a good reset and they very much believe in his long-term potential here.”

Senators’ Cam Talbot paying homage to Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool with mask | Sportsnet

As if Ottawa Senators hockey fans needed more reasons to get excited about the prospect of Ryan Reynolds becoming the club’s new owner, goalie Cam Talbot has a new mask being readied that sports a connection to the actor’s most famous role.

Rangers Sign Jimmy Vesey to Two-Year Extension | The Hockey News

NHL Power Rankings: Sabres climb as team eyes first playoff berth since 2011 | CBS Sports

Preds slot in and #24. Here’s the blurb:

The Predators have been in desperate need of some offense, and Filip Forsberg has delivered in that department. Forsberg is now riding a four-game point streak, and he has five goals and eight points in that stretch. Nashville needs him operating at maximum power to be any kind of threat in the Western Conference.

Trade Rumors Persist for the Floundering Blackhawks | The Hockey News

A new year brings a new round of trade speculation on the cellar-dwelling Chicago Blackhawks.

