Friday’s Dump & Chase: Road trip with the family

Nashville’s Upcoming Road Trip Will Define Their Season | On the Forecheck

What do the Preds need out of this coming road trip? I have some thoughts here.

Capitals, Kuznetsov join Big Hat trend after Commanders' Robinson

BIG HATS!

DeBrusk placed on long-term injured reserve by Bruins

Jake DeBrusk was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Boston Bruins on Thursday with a hand and lower-body injury sustained in a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday.

Mailbag: Stanley Cup favorites approaching midseason; Capitals injuries

Here is the Jan. 4 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl.

Q&A: What GM Brad Treliving really thinks about where the Flames are at

In a wide-ranging chat with Sportsnet.ca, Treliving spoke of everything from his ongoing desire to augment his top-9 group of forwards and his first-half takeaways, to the team’s most pleasant developments and his own contract status.

Kings honor Edler for 1,000 NHL games with pregame ceremony

Alexander Edler was honored by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday for playing 1,000 NHL games.

Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds

MAXIMUM EFFORT

NHL Power Rankings: Where each team stands with trade season approaching

For the Preds: "Scoring, please. Unless the Preds promise to keep popping four goals per game like they have over their past seven outings."

Sleepless Boudreau changes tune, takes accountability for Canucks' recent struggles

Sleepless in Vancouver.

Analyzing the Maple Leafs' use of unconventional five-forward power play

For a Nashville all-forward power play, I'd use: Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, Tommy Novak, and Tanner Jeannot.

2023 Winter Classic most-watched regular-season game on U.S. cable TV

Boston and Pittsburgh fans really made the ratings soar.

Pacioretty could make Hurricanes debut against Predators

I've wanted Pacioretty in gold for so, so long.

2023 Trade Deadline Countdown: Western Conference Objectives - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff

Are the Predators sellers? Is it time to look toward a better future?

2023 Trade Deadline Countdown: Eastern Conference Objectives - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff

Less than two months from the deadline, which East teams are trending toward buyer, seller or something in between?

NHL evolves its plan, preparation for terrifying cardiac events

The horror that swept across the NFL when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game this week in Cincinnati was all too familiar to members of the hockey community.

Chaz Lucius hat trick United States beat Sweden overtime bronze medal World Juniors | TSN

Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime as the United States beat Sweden 8-7 in a wild bronze-medal game at the world junior hockey championship.