Zachary L’Heureux suspended again, this time for fan-involved incident

On Friday, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) issued an indefinite suspension for Halifax Mooseheads forward and Nashville Predators prospect Zachary L’Heureux over a fan-involved incident.

The incident in question happened Wednesday night after the Mooseheads fell 3-2 to the Gatineau Olympiques in a shootout. On his way off the ice, L’Heureux was alleged to have engaged verbally with a 16-year-old Olympiques fan and attempted to spear or jab him with his stick multiple times. On-ice officials quickly intervened.

Per the Nashville Post, the 16-year-old’s father noted there were no injuries, and it does not appear that L’Heureux’s stick made contact with the child.

On Thursday afternoon, shortly after announcing they were investigating the incident, the QMJHL issued a statement saying there would be no disciplinary action taken due to a lack of unbiased witnesses and video. The league’s streaming service did not capture the event.

However, on Friday, radio journalist Yanick St-Denis obtained rink footage of the incident, and the QMJHL later confirmed they were reopening their investigation—ultimately leading to the suspension announcement.

Primeur : J’ai obtenu une vidéo qui montre que Zachary L’Heureux (@HFXMooseheads) passe son bâton entre la porte et la bande et il semble tenter de frapper des partisans. @OlympiquesGAT @LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/AHOG7Z21uh — Yanick St-Denis (@StDenis1047) February 10, 2023

L’Heureux has been on a remarkable scoring run since rejoining the Mooseheads’ lineup in late November after rehabbing a hip muscle injury much of last year. In 24 games, he’s scored 18 goals and 37 points, including 26 primary points scored at even strength. He will now be out of the lineup this weekend, pending a more finite decision coming from the league next week.

This is L’Heureux’s ninth suspension in his four-year QMJHL career and his second this year. He was previously suspended three games in January for staging a fight.

A representative for the Mooseheads responded to On The Forecheck’s request for comment noting that the team will not be issuing a statement until a final decision is made from the QMJHL.