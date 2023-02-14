Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Performance Issues

P.K. Subban Reflects on 2017 Cup Run as Preds Welcome Him Back to Nashville | Sports Illustrated Inside The Preds

It's a shame the Preds didn't manage a better game for the evening--watching Subban celebrate their two goals was fantastic, and it would have been great to see him get to celebrate a win, too. There's rarely enough joy on hockey broadcasts.

Hurricanes-Capitals Stadium Series will have college football feel | NHL.com

Speaking of joy, the NHL actually encouraging people to have fun at the upcoming Stadium Series feels weird. I like it, though.

NHL Rumour Roundup: What's going on with Jakob Chychrun? | Sportsnet

It feels so weird to be dangling a trade piece on Twitter, as it half-seems the Coyotes are doing.

Boston Bruins rule 2022-23 NHL season - Is Stanley Cup next? | ESPN

Every time reporters give NHLers who've already won one Stanley Cup space to talk about how tragic it is that they didn't win a second last year, especially when they're NHLers who are better known for slew-footing than their genuinely skilled play, I get the urge to break out the world's smallest violin.

That said, this is a good look at how the Bruins got where they are right now.

Sabres' Okposo on Super Bowl penalty: 'I don't think any player' would want that call | Sportsnet

[muttering] "intent to blow" [muttering]

Penguins' Sidney Crosby picks up 1st game misconduct of career | ESPN

I can't believe he's never gotten a game misconduct before.

Gasparics a Shining Star Amid Another Tough Riveters Season | The Ice Garden

It feels like every season is a tough one for the Riveters, possibly even including the year they won the Isobel Cup.

Ukrainian youth hockey team advances at international tourney | ESPN

The International Peewee Tournament is ongoing, and for the Ukrainian Selects it's an emotional experience.