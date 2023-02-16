Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Reboot

'Players Want to Play Here:' P.K. Subban Reflects on Tenure in Nashville | Nashville Predators

For all the great (self-important?) press Montreal gets as a hockey city, seeing Subban still speak so well of Nashville feels good.

Rangers, Capitals in 'Big City Greens' Classic on ESPN, Disney Channel | NHL.com

This is a wild use of the player tracking data. Animating a live hockey game? Sounds both confusing and kind of cool.

Defenseman Mikey Anderson signs 8-year extension with Kings | ESPN

LA is locking in their future.

Matthews has goal, assist in return, Maple Leafs ease past Blackhawks | NHL.com

Auston Matthews is back and seems to be doing just fine for himself.

NHL Buzz: Toews placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with illness | NHL.com

..."illness", you say. If he’s really ill, good luck to him, and if this is code for “we might trade him”...still good luck to him.

Book excerpt: Justin Bourne on hockey and alcoholism | Sportsnet.ca

"Early on, hockey players surrender control over certain areas of their lives (which I’m convinced is partially why so many struggle to make good decisions when they’re handed back the controls and have no experience making their own choices)."