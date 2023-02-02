Thursday’s Dump & Chase: All Quiet on the Central Front

It’s a quiet week. So here’s some links to help you fill in the gap until there’s Predators hockey again—or at least until you can watch Juuse Saros in the All-Star Skills Competition.

Why Predators fans and media were wrong about Kevin Lankinen | AtoZ Sports

It was a signing that was met with raised brows and confusion over the summer. But Kevin Lankinen is paying off for the Preds.

Prospect Ryan Ufko Continues Growth After Impactful World Juniors Play | NHL.com

Ryan Ufko is back at UMass Amherst. Find out how the prospect blueliner is progressing.

Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers the Weekend of Feb. 3-5 | NHL.com

There's hockey this weekend in Nashville, if you head out to Ford Ice Center.

Prospect Jack Matier Enjoying Breakout Season in Ontario Hockey League | NHL.com

Preds Assistant GM Jeff Kealty and Defense Development Coach Rob Scuderi give you insight into blueliner prospect Jack Matier's development.

'It Makes Us a Better Team:' Inside the Rise of Cody Glass | NHL.com

How Cody Glass went from having a short leash to 1st line center in less than half a season.

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker | NHL.com

Here’s an update of what’s gone down this year before the real trade season begins.

State Your Case: Best All-Star Game goalie tandem | NHL.com

The Preds All-Star, Juuse Saros, features in this debate over which goalie tandem is tops of the All-Stars.

Brad Marchand talks Mitch Marner, chirping Leafs, Bruins at the trade deadline | Sportsnet

Few NHL personalities are as engaging as the Bruins’ Brad Marchand, who was happy to riff on hot topics ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Maple Leafs. Luke Fox was there and reports back.