Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Where to go, what to do?

Weekend Takeaways: The Kings are trending up, but they need better goalies | Sportsnet

Hmmm.

Rangers trade for Tyler Motte, send Julien Gauthier to Ottawa | ESPN

The New York Rangers also acquired Motte for the deadline last season. Apparently they like the guy.

Jets' Morrissey breaks franchise record for points by a defenceman in single season | Sportsnet

It's still only February.

Isles' Mathew Barzal out indefinitely with lower-body injury | ESPN

This is not the playoff news the New York Islanders wanted.

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms | ESPN

Really unfortunate for Toews; I hope he's able to recover fully soon.

Canada beats U.S. to set up Game 7 of national women’s Rivalry Series | Sportsnet

I do love a Game 7.

Ebba Berglund Enjoying Her Time in the PHF | The Ice Garden

The PHF has really been making up some lost ground lately in terms of its reputation as a place for young players to go.

Flyers forward Travis Konecny exits win with upper-body injury | ESPN

Oof.

Hellebuyck wills Jets to victory with 50-save, virtuoso performance vs. Rangers | Sportsnet

This was his second consecutive night starting. The man deserves a nap.