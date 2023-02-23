Ryan Johansen out after surgery, Preds recall Kiefer Sherwood

The Nashville Predators announced this morning that Ryan Johansen needed surgery after Tuesday night’s game, where he appeared to be clipped in the ankle by a skate blade, and would miss around 12 weeks as a result. This would bring him back around the end of May.

Kiefer Sherwood has been recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals in Johansen’s absence. Sherwood has been a consistently productive player for the Admirals this season, putting up 22 goals and 16 assists in 42 games, and has been doing particularly well recently. He’s also put together two NHL points during an earlier recall this year.