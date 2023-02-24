Friday’s Dump & Chase: In the Zone

NHL Trade Buzz: Capitals sit Orlov, Hathaway for 'trade-related reasons'

Are the Caps going to be active in trades?

On Campus: NHL prospects who can help teams reach NCAA Tournament

NCAA Cawlidge Hawkey.

NHL Trade Targets: What Jets and other suitors would move for Timo Meier

Timo Meier might be the biggest fish available at this year's trade deadline.

NHL Power Rankings: Best trade made by each team's GM

Filip Forsberg, because of course.

Capitals trading Orlov, Hathaway to Bruins

The Washington Capitals are trading defenceman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Things We Know: Trade prices may prove too high for Oilers to acquire what they need

If the price is right...

Boeser tries to focus on his game as Canucks, agent look for trade partner

I'd love Boeser in Nashville.

32 Thoughts: A trade deadline check-in on each NHL team

I think the only "sure" team is Boston.

Report: Coyotes defenceman Chychrun will be scratched until March 3 trade deadline

Someone pleas trade for Chychrun so he can play again.

Report: New York Rangers remain interested in a Patrick Kane deal

According to Larry Brooks of The New York Post, the Rangers are reportedly still looking to make a deal involving Patrick Kane, though would likely need some help to get any transaction over the finish line.

Crosby impressed by McDavid's scoring pace

Can McDavid get his team to the playoffs and beyond?

Kane, Karlsson among players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is March 3 at 3 p.m. ET. Here are players to watch, broken down by position and in alphabetical order, with the deadline approaching.

Muzzin out rest of season for Maple Leafs, recovering from spine surgery

Jake Muzzin is out the rest of the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the defenseman continuing to recover from cervical spine surgery.

