Predators trade for Isaac Ratcliffe from the Philadelphia Flyers

The Nashville Predators announced that they have traded future considerations to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Isaac Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe was the 35th overall selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Flyers after scoring 54 points in 67 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League. He played another two seasons in the OHL with Guelph, accumulating 68 points in 67 games in 2017-18 and 82 points in 65 games in 2018-19. From there, he has played almost exclusively in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, outside of a 10-game stint with the Flyers last season in 2021-22, where he scored 4 points in 10 games.

At the age of 24 and standing at 6-foot-6, Ratcliffe will fill a roster spot for a Milwaukee Admirals team that will be without some pretty influential talent due to injuries and the trades that general manager David Poile has made so far. He has struggled this season in Lehigh Valley, only scoring 4 points in 26 games, but the hope is that he can turn it around with the help of Karl Taylor and provide some value as a big and physical presence. His best AHL season came last year when he scored 28 points in 59 games.