Breaking: David Poile retiring as Preds’ GM

Elliotte Friedman has reported that David Poile, the longest-tenured GM active in the NHL, will be retiring.

Big breaking story out of Nashville: after 26 years as the Predators’ architect — the most consistent presence in franchise history — David Poile is retiring from President of Hockey Operations & GM position, effective June 30. Expectation is he will remain in a consulting role. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 26, 2023

Poile has been with the Nashville Predators since the franchise’s beginning, after spending fifteen years before that with the Washington Capitals. Poile has shaped the direction of the Predators from the very start, and it’s difficult to imagine how the team will change without him.

Despite the occasional speculation that David Poile’s son Brian Poile, the assistant GM and director of hockey operations, would step into his father’s shoes, Friedman also reports that former Preds head coach Barry Trotz will be coming back to Nashville to serve as Poile’s successor.

This is a developing story and more may be added.