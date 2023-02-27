Monday’s Dump & Chase: Everything, everywhere, all at once

Breaking: Barry Trotz to replace David Poile as Nashville Predators GM | On the Forecheck

David Poile has had an extremely busy weekend, but the most remarkable part was his decision to choose retirement now instead of chasing the Stanley Cup for another year or two or five.

Predators trade Tanner Jeannot to Tampa Bay Lightning | On the Forecheck

They got defender Cal Foote and five draft picks back. Five.

Predators trade Nino Niederreiter to Winnipeg | On the Forecheck

Poile started the rebuild off with a bang, trading an offseason acquisition he'd clearly hoped to build around for...uh...not very much.

After third straight loss, Jets must find urgency level to get back in division race | Sportsnet

The fact that the Jets are desperate makes their underpay for Nino Niederreiter even weirder.

Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano becomes NHL's all-time blocked shots leader | Sportsnet

Unlike Kris Russell, Giordano also does things other than block shots.

Rangers' K'Andre Miller ejected from win for spitting incident | ESPN

What a wild decision for Miller to make, especially when the Rangers were already playing with five defenders before he got ejected.

Devils acquire forward Timo Meier from Sharks | Sportsnet

There are a lot of pieces involved in this trade, which has--at least for now--put the Sharks over the contract limit.

Kaprizov completes natural hat trick in OT, lifts Wild past Blue Jackets | NHL.com

Every time I remember how long the Wild left Kaprizov in the KHL while they had nobody on their roster doing anything more interesting than a commercial break I am awed again.

Avalanche welcome back defenseman Jack Johnson after trade | ESPN

I feel like acquiring Jack Johnson on purpose is a choice.

Pittsburgh Penguins score six in second period, beat Tampa Bay Lightning | TSN

Are the Tampa Bay Lightning...okay?

Blues continue overhaul, deal Ivan Barbashev to Golden Knights | ESPN

The St Louis Blues are retooling for the future.

Oilers’ loss to Blue Jackets cursed by ’embarrassing start’ and ’embarrassing finish’ | Sportsnet

Nature is healing.

Dadonov traded to Stars by Canadiens | NHL.com

There aren’t going to be any players left by the deadline.

PHF Roundup: Season Eight, Week Thirteen | The Victory Press

The 2023 Isobel Cup Playoffs schedule is set, with the top two seeds already determined.

Ullmark latest NHL goalie with a goal | NHL.com

We do love a goalie goal.

How Anthony Duclair wants to bring hockey to Haitian community | ESPN

""We have a lack of representation in this league right now. It's tough to grab onto something when you don't know that it's there," Duclair said."