Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Looking forward, holding still

David Poile leaves complex legacy as Barry Trotz takes over in Nashville | Sportsnet

I'm not entirely sure I'd call Barry Trotz a "new voice". I think he's certainly new to GMing, and I think both his ring and his popularity with many Preds fans will give him some space to get used to it, but he is a very long-time NHL head coach. I hope he does well as the GM.

Eager Trotz set to go about business of 'resetting' Predators | ESPN

I get the urge to not call it a rebuild, but I don't know what you convincingly call it other than a rebuild.

Bettman: Players being scratched for trade-related reasons is 'on my radar' | Sportsnet

The Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov hasn't played a game since Feb 11th, and has also not asked for a trade. With a player like Jakob Chychrun, an injury-prone star who requested a trade, I can see the rationale for sitting him (though the Arizona Coyotes should hurry up and trade him anyway). With a player who wants to play and isn't being allowed to? Yikes.

Blackhawks send McCabe, Lafferty to Maple Leafs for picks | ESPN

I was going to make a joke about whether everyone had forgotten that 2023 draft picks exist, but actually it just looks like everyone’s already traded theirs.

Vancouver Canucks trade D Riley Stillman to Buffalo Sabres for F Josh Bloom | TSN

Canucks fans are extremely excited about what they describe as the improvement to their defense corps from this trade.

'We'll still be busy': Why Maple Leafs made McCabe trade, and may need one more move | Sportsnet

Is there a Mr. Round One out there?

New York Rangers' K’Andre Miller to have hearing for spitting at Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty | TSN

Miller and Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant both have reiterated that the incident was accidental (Doughty hasn't contradicted them), which would still raise the question of why, almost three years into a global pandemic and after multiple leaguewide mumps outbreaks, NHLers aren't making more effort to keep their spit inside their own mouths.

Canucks forward Miller (lower-body) considered week-to-week | ESPN

Rough news for both J.T. Miller and anyone who hoped to flip some assets to get him on their team for the playoffs. I'd imagine most GMs would prefer to trade for a player who's currently not injured.

Sharks’ Karlsson would welcome deadline trade to contender, but not expecting one | Sportsnet

I can't imagine any NHLer telling a reporter "nah, I'm good here, my kids are in a great daycare/school and they and my partner have made friends they don't want to leave like they'd have to if we move again. The Stanley Cup's nice and all that, but meh."

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid records first career 50-goal season | TSN

Connor McDavid continues to play with the cheat codes on.