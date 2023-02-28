F Luke Evangelista recalled from Milwaukee

The Nashville Predators announced Tuesday morning that forward Luke Evangelista had been recalled from the AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals. With injuries and trades decimating the game-day roster, Evangelista is poised to make his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

Evangelista has 9 goals and 41 points in 49 games for the Admirals in his first full professional season. Last season, Evangelista posted an incredible 55 goals and 111 points in 62 games with the London Knights in the OHL. Aside from his scoring prowess, our own Eric Dunay has tracked Evangelista’s transitions stats, posting and incredible 85% controlled exit rate and 63% controlled entry rate - giving Nashville another option to improve their offense in transition.