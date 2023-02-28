Nashville Predators acquire Austin Rueschhoff from New York Rangers for future considerations

The Nashville Predators announced Tuesday that they had acquired forward Austin Rueschhoff in exchange for future considerations from the New York Rangers.

Rueschhoff has spent the last three seasons with the Hartford Wolfpack in the AHL, where he has accrued 20 goals and 45 points in 113 games.

We will have more coverage and breakdown in the coming days.