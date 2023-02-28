 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nashville Predators acquire Austin Rueschhoff from New York Rangers for future considerations

Nashville adds some much-needed reinforcement for the Milwaukee Admirals

By Bryan Bastin
NHL: JUN 27 Columbus Blue Jackets Development Camp Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Nashville Predators announced Tuesday that they had acquired forward Austin Rueschhoff in exchange for future considerations from the New York Rangers.

Rueschhoff has spent the last three seasons with the Hartford Wolfpack in the AHL, where he has accrued 20 goals and 45 points in 113 games.

We will have more coverage and breakdown in the coming days.

