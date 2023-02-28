BREAKING: Mattias Ekholm traded to Edmonton Oilers for 23 1st, 4th, Barrie and Schaefer

Elliotte Friedman announced Tuesday afternoon that longtime Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm would be headed to the Edmonton Oilers along with a sixth round pick in exchange for Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, and 2023 first round pick and a fourth round pick.

It's Ekholm and a sixth to EDM

To NASH it's Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, a first this year and a fourth. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 28, 2023

We will have more analysis on the trade later this evening.