BREAKING: Mattias Ekholm traded to Edmonton Oilers for 23 1st, 4th, Barrie and Schaefer

The Predators’ alternate captain heads north as the Oilers prepare for the postseason

By Bryan Bastin
NHL: FEB 18 Panthers at Predators Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Elliotte Friedman announced Tuesday afternoon that longtime Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm would be headed to the Edmonton Oilers along with a sixth round pick in exchange for Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, and 2023 first round pick and a fourth round pick.

We will have more analysis on the trade later this evening.

