Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Back in Action

PK Subban explains what ended up happening to the signed Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby jersey from their Breakaway Challenge attempt | RMNB

I love when people bring their kids to the All-Star Game.

Tkachuk, Larkin, Marner earn NHL weekly honours following Atlantic All-Star game win | TSN

The NHL's stars of the week are sometimes silly.

PHF Roundup: Season Eight, Week Ten | The Victory Press

Meanwhile, the PHF’s All-Star Game could definitely stand to be a little more on the lighthearted side. It’s a perfect place for gimmicks and frivolity as well as more game-styled talent.

NHL superstar roundtable -- Changing playoffs, next expansion teams | ESPN

The highlight of this was definitely a reporter asking a bunch of NHL players, some of whom aren't even from North America and all of whom grew up dedicating their lives to playing sports, which cities that don't already have one that they think should get a NHL team.

Golden Knights' Stone not certain to return from injury this season | Sportsnet

I think it would actually be very funny if a NHL team staff member told a reporter, on the record, that a player would definitely for sure be returning from LTIR once the salary cap was no longer a factor. Best wishes to Mark Stone, obviously, but presenting the lack of guarantee he'd be back for a hypothetical playoff run as a big shocker is a little disingenuous.

Penguins have been very inconsistent, Hextall says | NHL.com

Oh. No. How terrible.

30 NHL trade candidates to watch ahead of the deadline | Sportsnet

Mattias Ekholm is on this list, which feels odd for a player with that much term still on his contract. If the Predators do opt to trade him, I would expect it to be more of a "hockey deal" than a "deadline deal"--though I've been wrong before.

Top storylines before NHL Trade Deadline include Toews, Kane decisions | NHL.com

Lots of teams are debating what to do heading up to the trade deadline.

Whitecaps in Great Position for Sprint to PHF Playoffs | The Ice Garden

It's definitely better to start the season rough and finish it strong, if you have to pick a point in time to not be playing well.

'Not there yet': Tortorella illustrates Flyers' rebuild to fans | ESPN

Philadelphia Flyers season-ticket holders needed a personal letter from the head coach to tell them that the team isn't making Flyers fans happy?

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Wild West | The Ice Garden

The NCAA picture seems to be coming into focus.

Jaromir Jagr scores record 1,099th goal at almost 51 | ESPN

Is the man bionic?

Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume | NHL.com

Rhéaume mentioning in passing that she was a competitive alpine skier only to provide absolutely no further information on her multi-athletic career, what drove her to pursue hockey, how often she had to choose between the two, whether either helped her with the other in any weird way... Get back here!

Islanders' Lamoriello after signing Horvat: 'It's too long and it's too much money' | Sportsnet

Things are going well on Long Island, I see.