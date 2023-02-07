Filed under: Game Threads Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights 2/7/23 Go Preds. By Kate R@statswithkate Feb 7, 2023, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights 2/7/23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports The Nashville Predators take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Loading comments...
Loading comments...