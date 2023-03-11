Game Preview: Nashville Predators @ Los Angeles Kings 3/11/23

The Nashville Predators take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight.

Things have turned back around for LA after a few years of struggle, and they’re currently sitting second in the Pacific. A mostly-healthy roster of skilled players has done them wonders of late, as they enter tonight on a five-game winning streak. Kevin Fiala did not finish Thursday’s game, and defender Sean Durzi missed it entirely, but that’s it.

Fiala leads the team in points with 68 and assists with 46, while Adrian Kempe is the goals leader with 32 and Anže Kopitar is a comfortable second in goals and points with 25 and 61. Drew Doughty is still racking up the assists (he has 38), and former Preds fan favorite Viktor Arvidsson is also a regular contributor on the scoresheet.

With Jonathan Quick traded, Pheonix Copley is left holding the bag. He’s struggled, even behind a good defense, but he’s also gotten considerable goal support—I don’t usually point out goalies’ win-loss records, but with a sv% of .899 Copley has still gone 20-4-2. That’s what the Kings’ offense has looked like. They have a strong power play and a weak penalty kill, which pretty much balances out.

How to Watch

