Monday’s Dump & Chase: Bruised

Wild star Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) expected to miss 3-4 weeks | ESPN

So this is not great news for the Minnesota Wild.

Senators' Joseph, Chabot leave game vs. Flames after sustaining lower-body injuries | Sportsnet

Rough weekend for the Ottawa Senators and for their players.

Bruins become fastest team to reach 50 wins in NHL history | ESPN

Which is saying something, since there were times when NHL seasons weren't 50 games long.

Maple Leafs Notes: Bunting won’t ‘lose sleep’ over Kane’s diving accusation | Sportsnet

I feel like a smarter approach to a player diving is the referees calling it, and not calling the penalty the player was trying to draw. Beating them up for it seems like a very different kind of "solution".

Six in Five: Let's Talk About... | The Ice Garden

The Toronto Six have been having a good winter, at least.

Jets put in a true team effort with hard-fought victory over Lightning | Sportsnet

Seriously, are the Tampa Bay Lightning okay?

Harvey's complete near sweep of PWHPA awards | The Ice Garden

It seems like Team Harvey's collected an unreasonable share of talent.

Interim GM Daniel Briere says Flyers won't be a 'quick fix' | ESPN

What? But John Tortorella sent the season ticket holders a letter! Surely that fixed everything!