Monday’s Dump & Chase: Bruised

Wild star Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) expected to miss 3-4 weeks | ESPN
So this is not great news for the Minnesota Wild.
Senators' Joseph, Chabot leave game vs. Flames after sustaining lower-body injuries | Sportsnet
Rough weekend for the Ottawa Senators and for their players.
Bruins become fastest team to reach 50 wins in NHL history | ESPN
Which is saying something, since there were times when NHL seasons weren't 50 games long.
Maple Leafs Notes: Bunting won’t ‘lose sleep’ over Kane’s diving accusation | Sportsnet
I feel like a smarter approach to a player diving is the referees calling it, and not calling the penalty the player was trying to draw. Beating them up for it seems like a very different kind of "solution".
Six in Five: Let's Talk About... | The Ice Garden
The Toronto Six have been having a good winter, at least.
Jets put in a true team effort with hard-fought victory over Lightning | Sportsnet
Seriously, are the Tampa Bay Lightning okay?
Harvey's complete near sweep of PWHPA awards | The Ice Garden
It seems like Team Harvey's collected an unreasonable share of talent.
Interim GM Daniel Briere says Flyers won't be a 'quick fix' | ESPN
What? But John Tortorella sent the season ticket holders a letter! Surely that fixed everything!
Loading comments...