Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Forging On

Predators' Poile at centre of attention on quiet first day of GM Meetings | Sportsnet

The GMs are looking at better safety equipment, which sounds good, but have yet to announce any significant decisions or even focus, which is why everyone is thinking about how strange these meetings will be without Poile at the table.

GMs discuss fights after clean hits, other topics on Day 1 of meetings | NHL.com

If I were the deputy commissioner of the NHL, I probably wouldn't tell a reporter that we'd have to think about whether it was a concern that players were regularly breaking the rules. Personally. Might just be me, though.

Lehkonen pots two before leaving with injury as Avalanche overwhelm Canadiens | Sportsnet

Injuries keep hitting the Colorado Avalanche.

Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov out indefinitely with knee injury | ESPN

This is not great news for either the Carolina Hurricanes or Andrei Svechnikov, but the Winnipeg Jets (their opponent tonight) probably aren't sorry to hear it.

Why Sheldon Keefe is using 11-and-7: The pros, cons, and where this is headed | Sportsnet

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had enough high-profile postseason injuries that Keefe is trying to train for them in advance.

Clark and Eldridge lead Harvey’s to PWHPA Championship | The Ice Garden

Team Harvey's followed up their PWHPA awards sweep with a championship win.

Kraft Hockeyville 2023 community finalists named | NHL.com

It would be neat if something like this existed for hockey infrastructure in the US, too.

NHL playoff standings update: Who will be West's No. 1 seed? | ESPN

As it stands, the Nashville Predators are in a bad place for the lottery, as well as being out of playoff position. Still, there's plenty of hockey to go.