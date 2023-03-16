Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Ready to rock

We’re back after some technical difficulties yesterday, with links for today!

Bettman open to talks with NHLPA on increasing 2023-24 salary cap by more than $1M | Sportsnet

Every time they mention the escrow situation my eyebrows raise a little higher.

Gary Bettman: NHL in good place, no expansion in near future | ESPN

I would be very surprised if the league tried to put a team in Atlanta again in the near future.

Senators receiving 'robust interest' in bidding for sale, Bettman says | NHL.com

I still think the fans should have crowdfunded a purchase from Melnyk, but I guess the league itself wouldn't have allowed that, if they're screening buyers.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery to be held May 8 | NHL.com

Are we holding out hope for the playoffs or for Bedard right now?

Contenders for the 2023 PHF MVP award | The Ice Garden

A look around the PHF at some spectacular performances.

Fistfights won’t be replicated in the Disney animated stream of the Capitals Rangers game | RMNB

On Tuesday night, two different versions of the Caps-Rangers game aired: the video one, and an animated version using the player and puck tracking data. RMNB looks at how the animation works.

Ex-Beauts Harley, Ganser Thrived with Riveters This Season | The Ice Garden

It must be nice moving teams when you have a friend with you.

Blues' Jordan Binnington ejected for punch in loss to Wild | ESPN

You can't just punch a forward for scoring on you!

Dvorak to miss rest of season for Canadiens following knee surgery | NHL.com

The article meticulously noting that the Montreal Canadiens are 16 points out of a wildcard spot with 14 games left to play is very NHL of it. Good wishes to Dvorak, anyway.

Oilers defenceman Slater Koekkoek details struggles with anxiety | Sportsnet

I hope he's doing better now.