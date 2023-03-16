Game Preview: Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks 3/16/23

The Nashville Predators face another old foe tonight: the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is currently at the bottom of the Central Division and could get eliminated tonight, depending on how this game and/or the Winnipeg Jets’ game go. They’ve had a host of recent injuries, even among players they didn’t trade at the deadline.

Taylor Raddysh is currently their scoring leader, with 20 goals and 33 points, while Seth Jones holds the assists lead with 21 and has managed 31 points of his own. Chicago has struggled this season at even strength, and gotten about the results you’d expect in goals, but although their power play has been awful their penalty kill is surprisingly decent.

Winger Jujhar Khaira might be one of their best defensive players, and he’s still with the team; 20-year-old Lukas Reichel is a much-needed offensive spark, and has six points in the 11 games he’s played in so far. Seth Jones has also been a significant driver of offense (his brother Caleb, also a Blackhawks defender, has had much less of an impact).

Alex Stalock and Petr Mrázek have been stuck behind a deeply porous defense; Stalock has been rewarded for his efforts with a .918 sv%, while Mrázek, well, hasn’t.

How to Watch

The game airs at 7PM Central/8PM Eastern on ESPN+ or Hulu, with the radio call still on 102.5 The Game.