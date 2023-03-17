2022 Predators first round pick Joakim Kemell assigned to Milwaukee Admirals

Nashville Predators prospect and 2022 17th pick overall Joakim Kemell has been assigned to the AHL-affiliate Milwauke Admirals after a successful season with JYP in Finland’s Liiga. Kemell will wear number 71 this season for the Admirals.

After a short stint in Nashville during Rookie Camp last summer, Kemell made his mark both with JYP as well as Finland’s 2023 World Junior Championship team. Kemell finished the season with 12 goals - which led all under-19 skaters - as well as 15 points (2nd for U19) players. In international competition for Finland, most recently scoring two goals and four points at the 2023 World Juniors.

Per Eric’s tracking statistics, Kemell posted a 7.23% shooting percentage and 50% of his even-strength points were primary points (goals and primary assists). His relative goals for percentage sits at a -16% (difference between goals scored when Kemell was on the ice and off the ice).

Kemell’s biggest talent is his shooting ability, but he excels in other areas as well. Per the tracking statistics, Kemell has an 83% controlled exit percentage and a 59% controlled entry percentage.

Stay tuned for more news and analysis about Joakim Kemell’s North American debut. Below are some stories on Kemell’s season.

Statistics courtesy of Elite Prospects and Eric Dunay