Game Preview/Live Thread: Nashville Predators vs Winnipeg Jets 3/18/23

Today’s opponents, the Winnipeg Jets, are just ahead of the Nashville Predators in the standings, and the Preds have games in hand. This is one of those fabled four-point games, with the four points looming even larger right now. The Jets are currently in the second wildcard spot and presumably want to remain there, while the Preds have admitted they’re willing to rebuild, only to have their goalies politely decline the offer some nights.

Former Pred Nino Niederreiter has seven points with the Jets in the nine games since he was traded to them; he’s settling in well. The bulk of their offense, however, has obviously come from other players, with Kyle Connor the scoring leader with 73 points, Josh Morrissey the assists leader with 52, and Mark Scheifele the goalscoring leader with 38. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler have also been regular contributors on the scoresheet.

The Jets have gotten great goaltending, especially from Connor Hellebuyck, who has a .918 sv% on the season, but their defense hasn’t been shabby either. Most of their on-ice play is pretty average, with their offense—average at even strength, good on the power play—hampered by bad shooting luck.

How to Watch

The game starts at 1PM Central (2PM Eastern) and airs on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game.