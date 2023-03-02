Game Preview: Nashville Predators @ Florida Panthers 3/2/23

The Nashville Predators, their roster depleted by trades, head south to take on the Florida Panthers tonight.

The Panthers are clawing for position in a busy Atlantic Division, much like Tuesday night’s opponent the Pittsburgh Penguins were in the Metro. Matthew Tkachuk has been phenomenal for them, but he can’t carry the team by himself, and there’s a big gap in production between him and players like Carter Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov (who missed Tuesday’s game with an injury), and Brandon Montour.

They’ve had some struggles in goal, with Sergei Bobrovsky carrying the starter’s load but only managing a .904 sv%, and they’ve also had some bad luck offensively.

Nashville will be icing some additional Milwaukee Admirals players, the latest callup being forward John Leonard, who has 44 points with the Ads this season, including 8 in his last 10 games. Luke Evangelista impressed in his first NHL game, and Tommy Novak has been having a great month. It’ll be exciting to see what the youth put together tonight.

How to Watch

The game airs at 6PM Central/7PM Eastern on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game.