Monday’s Dump & Chase: Reality Check

Nashville Predators News

Renegades of Puck Episode 732

Didn’t watch the game? Lucky you. Here’s another recap of the game, plus a special segment by yours truly on what makes the game of hockey so special.

Nashville Predators 0, New York Rangers 7: Few bright spots in drubbing | On the Forecheck

Now with Roman Josi out for an undisclosed time, the rest of the schedule isn't getting any easier. At least this tweet made me laugh after the game:

Nashville Predators 2, Winnipeg Jets 3 (OT): Depleted Preds’ struggles continue | On the Forecheck

The youth movement, however, continues to be great fun to watch. The Preds stole a point from the Jets, but it may be too little, too late.

Josi day to day for Predators with upper-body injury | NHL

Given Josi’s history, I really, REALLY hope this isn’t a concussion

CT POD 3-18 with @BryanBastin , @RenegadesOfPuck & @jjmid04 is now live!



- Preds Power Hour!

- #Smashville sends Joakim Kimell to Milwaukee

- Should Nashville trade Juuse Saros?

- John Hynes future as coach of the Preds

- Tommy Novak!



DL + Listen ——> https://t.co/Q2fLZ6kZFA pic.twitter.com/bkMqjfqNEH — Chase Thomas Podcast (@PodChaseThomas) March 18, 2023

Preds Power Hour - March 18th

The Rise of Tommy Novak, arguing about trading Juuse Saros and special guest Charlie Saunier joins myself, Jeff and Chase to make the most fun Stadium Series suggestion I’ve heard yet.

Hockey is for Everyone

Jaques 1st Black winner of Kazmaier Award as best in NCAA women's hockey | NHL

A well-deserved winner of women's hockey's top award, Sophie Jaques had one heck of a season to take home the Patty Kazmaier Award as the first African-American winner of the prestigious award.

Around the NHL

Eichel gets hat trick in Golden Knights win against Blue Jackets | NHL

Nashville wasn't the only team that got seven goals dropped on them, at least there wasn't a hat trick involved

Bratt scores 1st NHL hat trick, Devils rally past Lightning | NHL

Apparently hat tricks were a thing last night. Not to mention - this was a really fun series to watch.

Boldy's hat trick helps Wild defeat Ovechkin, Capitals | NHL

Oh, so everybody was getting hat tricks, huh?

Swayman earns 2nd straight shutout, Bruins score 7 against Sabres | NHL

Nashville's next opponent on Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres were yet another team to allow seven goals and I'm worried they're thinking revenge on Tuesday night.