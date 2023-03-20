Monday’s Dump & Chase: Reality Check

Nashville Predators News
Didn’t watch the game? Lucky you. Here’s another recap of the game, plus a special segment by yours truly on what makes the game of hockey so special.
Nashville Predators 0, New York Rangers 7: Few bright spots in drubbing | On the Forecheck
Now with Roman Josi out for an undisclosed time, the rest of the schedule isn't getting any easier. At least this tweet made me laugh after the game:
March 19, 2023
Nashville Predators 2, Winnipeg Jets 3 (OT): Depleted Preds’ struggles continue | On the Forecheck
The youth movement, however, continues to be great fun to watch. The Preds stole a point from the Jets, but it may be too little, too late.
Josi day to day for Predators with upper-body injury | NHL
Given Josi’s history, I really, REALLY hope this isn’t a concussion
- Preds Power Hour!
- #Smashville sends Joakim Kimell to Milwaukee
- Should Nashville trade Juuse Saros?
- John Hynes future as coach of the Preds
- Tommy Novak!
The Rise of Tommy Novak, arguing about trading Juuse Saros and special guest Charlie Saunier joins myself, Jeff and Chase to make the most fun Stadium Series suggestion I’ve heard yet.
Hockey is for Everyone
Jaques 1st Black winner of Kazmaier Award as best in NCAA women's hockey | NHL
A well-deserved winner of women's hockey's top award, Sophie Jaques had one heck of a season to take home the Patty Kazmaier Award as the first African-American winner of the prestigious award.
Around the NHL
Eichel gets hat trick in Golden Knights win against Blue Jackets | NHL
Nashville wasn't the only team that got seven goals dropped on them, at least there wasn't a hat trick involved
Bratt scores 1st NHL hat trick, Devils rally past Lightning | NHL
Apparently hat tricks were a thing last night. Not to mention - this was a really fun series to watch.
Boldy's hat trick helps Wild defeat Ovechkin, Capitals | NHL
Oh, so everybody was getting hat tricks, huh?
Swayman earns 2nd straight shutout, Bruins score 7 against Sabres | NHL
Nashville's next opponent on Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres were yet another team to allow seven goals and I'm worried they're thinking revenge on Tuesday night.
