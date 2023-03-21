Game Preview: Nashville Predators @ Buffalo Sabres 3/21/23

The Nashville Predators head from Manhattan to Buffalo, where they’ll take on the Sabres tonight. Both teams are coming off an 0-7 loss. March has been a brutal month for the Sabres—they’ve only won twice, skidding down the Atlantic standings in the process.

Tage Thompson leads the team in almost all offensive categories with 42 goals and 87 points, but Rasmus Dahlin just edges him out in assists with 49. Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch are also key contributors, but Thompson stands head and shoulders above in successful production—he has a 20-point lead over Skinner.

Buffalo has combined okay offense and good goalscoring with bad defense, bad goaltending, and a brutal penalty kill. Craig Anderson has been okay, but Eric Comrie and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have both struggled, with Comrie having the worse time.

Dahlin, Jack Quinn and Tyson Jost have all been better defensively without sacrificing offense; Jost in particular stands out. The big scorers other than Dahlin, meanwhile, play the kind of high-event hockey that makes for an exciting game all around.

We do not yet have injury reports on the missing Preds players.

How to Watch

The game airs at 6PM Central/7PM Eastern on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game.