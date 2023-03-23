Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Pending

Connor Mc60: Oilers' McDavid shocks hockey world with dramatic milestone goal | Sportsnet

It's always fun when the milestone goals or assists are cool-looking ones at big moments, instead of something that accidentally bounced off a defender's leg in the second period of a blowout.

Sidney Crosby ties Mario Lemieux's Penguins mark with 11th 30-goal season | ESPN

The interesting thing to me here is that there have been no previous examples of players hitting 30 goals at 18 and at 35+. I know scoring drops off with age (and what should have been Alex Ovechkin's first season being lost to a lockout probably hasn't helped here either), but there have been some prolific scorers in this league.

Breaking News: Buffalo Beauts head coach Rhea Coad steps down | The Ice Garden

Hopefully things turn around for the Beauts.

Report - Chicago Blackhawks won't wear Pride-themed jerseys | ESPN

A source told the Associated Press that there were security concerns regarding a recent Russian law.

Russia, Belarus barred from next season's ice hockey worlds | ESPN

This includes all events--men's and women's, all ages.

2022-23 NHLPA Player Poll | NHLPA

I like the dryness of “Over 23% of the players who responded believe Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov deserves far more credit, voting him the most underrated player in the league. The 2020-21 Selke Award winner received 119 votes to dominate the category.“

Whitecaps Sweep Pride, Advance to 4th Isobel Cup Final in Five Years | The Ice Garden

The Minnesota Whitecaps are: good.