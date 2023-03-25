Game Preview: Nashville Predators vs Seattle Kraken 3/25/23 - Squidbillies

New statue, gorgeous weather, and a two-game winning winning streak usher the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) into the final weeks of the season, and the next test is the same one they had two days ago. Once again the Seattle Kraken (39-24-8) are at Bridgestone Arena for a matchup with (somehow) playoff implications for both teams. Will the young guns like Luke Evangelista, Kiefer Sherwood and Phil Tomasino be able to replicate their efforts? Can Nashville get offense from more than one line? We’re about to find out.

Player to Watch – Seattle Kraken

Author’s Note: Reposting this from the previous preview because no matter what, Tolvanen is the story of this series. In Thursday’s game, Tolvanen had 5 attempts and 1 shot on goal at all strengths, with just one high-danger chance.

F Eeli Tolvanen – This is the biggest story of the night by far, and if you’re worried about a possible Tolvanen “revenge” game, unfortunately there’s a good chance of that happening. The former Predators first round draft was claimed by Seattle earlier this season after being passed on by 22 other teams, and he has quickly become a valuable, productive scorer for the Kraken. In his 37 games with Seattle, Tolvanen has scored 13 goals and 23 points—totals that surpass those from any of his previous extended stints with Nashville, despite playing in fewer games overall.

2020-21 - NSH - 40 GP, 11 goals, 22 points

2021-22 - NSH - 75 GP, 11 goals, 23 points

2022-23 - NSH - 13 GP, 2 goals, 4 points

2022-23 - SEA - 37 GP, 13 goals, 23 points

Tolvanen’s skillset has been utilized to great effect after only a short period of time with Kraken, and the sudden explosion of offense seems to be a direct indictment of Nashville’s development and deployment of the young sharpshooter.

Player to Watch – Nashville Predators

G Kevin Lankinen - as of the time this is written, I’m assuming Lankinen will get the start after Saros’ victory on Thursday. And it’s not going to be an easy one. Saros ended up saving +1.84 goals above expected last game, and I fully expect the Kraken to find their high-offense ways at 5 on 5 once again. Juuse Saros was the difference maker Thursday, can Lankinen do so in front of the Great Pekka Rinne?

How to Watch

The game airs at 1PM Central/2PM Eastern on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game.