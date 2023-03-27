Monday’s Dump & Chase: Until morale improves

NHL Buzz: Duchene week to week for Predators with upper-body injury | NHL.com

It just does not stop.

Predators opening-night lineup:



Forsberg (inj)-Granlund (traded)-Duchene (inj)

Niederreiter (traded)-Johansen (inj)-Sherwood

Trenin-Sissons-Jeannot (traded)

Smith-Glass-Tolvanen (waived)

Josi (inj)-Carrier (inj)

Ekholm (traded)-McDonagh

Borowiecki (inj)-Fabbro

Saros https://t.co/46oL43C0DP — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) March 27, 2023

Pastrnak eclipses 50-goal mark as Bruins win seventh straight | ESPN

But seriously, how did the Boston Bruins get THIS good?

Canucks look transformed after third straight win but hope for Bedard is fading | Sportsnet

Gold drafting when.

NHL bans Coyotes minority owner Barroway following domestic violence arrest | ESPN

I am pleasantly surprised the NHL is doing, well, anything.

Toronto Six defeat Minnesota Whitecaps in overtime to win Isobel Cup | Sportsnet

After long years, a hockey championship comes to Canada.

Fans celebrate as Toronto Six win first-ever Isobel Cup championship | Sportsnet

So...are they going to have a parade through Toronto? I think they should have a parade through Toronto.

Samoskevich scores in OT as Michigan secures Frozen Four bid | ESPN

The Frozen Four teams are set.