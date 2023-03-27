 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday’s Dump & Chase: Until morale improves

The Preds are more injured than ever, and more, in today’s links.

By Kate R
Toronto Maple Leafs v Nashville Predators Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

NHL Buzz: Duchene week to week for Predators with upper-body injury | NHL.com
It just does not stop.

Pastrnak eclipses 50-goal mark as Bruins win seventh straight | ESPN
But seriously, how did the Boston Bruins get THIS good?

Canucks look transformed after third straight win but hope for Bedard is fading | Sportsnet
Gold drafting when.

NHL bans Coyotes minority owner Barroway following domestic violence arrest | ESPN
I am pleasantly surprised the NHL is doing, well, anything.

Toronto Six defeat Minnesota Whitecaps in overtime to win Isobel Cup | Sportsnet
After long years, a hockey championship comes to Canada.

Fans celebrate as Toronto Six win first-ever Isobel Cup championship | Sportsnet
So...are they going to have a parade through Toronto? I think they should have a parade through Toronto.

Samoskevich scores in OT as Michigan secures Frozen Four bid | ESPN
The Frozen Four teams are set.

