Monday’s Dump & Chase: Until morale improves

NHL Buzz: Duchene week to week for Predators with upper-body injury | NHL.com
It just does not stop.
Predators opening-night lineup:— Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) March 27, 2023
Forsberg (inj)-Granlund (traded)-Duchene (inj)
Niederreiter (traded)-Johansen (inj)-Sherwood
Trenin-Sissons-Jeannot (traded)
Smith-Glass-Tolvanen (waived)
Josi (inj)-Carrier (inj)
Ekholm (traded)-McDonagh
Borowiecki (inj)-Fabbro
Saros https://t.co/46oL43C0DP
Pastrnak eclipses 50-goal mark as Bruins win seventh straight | ESPN
But seriously, how did the Boston Bruins get THIS good?
Canucks look transformed after third straight win but hope for Bedard is fading | Sportsnet
Gold drafting when.
NHL bans Coyotes minority owner Barroway following domestic violence arrest | ESPN
I am pleasantly surprised the NHL is doing, well, anything.
Toronto Six defeat Minnesota Whitecaps in overtime to win Isobel Cup | Sportsnet
After long years, a hockey championship comes to Canada.
Fans celebrate as Toronto Six win first-ever Isobel Cup championship | Sportsnet
So...are they going to have a parade through Toronto? I think they should have a parade through Toronto.
Samoskevich scores in OT as Michigan secures Frozen Four bid | ESPN
The Frozen Four teams are set.
