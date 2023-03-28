Tuesday’s Open Thread/Game Reminder

We don’t have links, or a game preview, for you this morning because of the school shooting in Nashville yesterday. I don’t live in Nashville personally, but I care for many people who do, and the fear and grief are crushing even at this distance. Gathering links like it was any other day didn’t feel right.

Please be good to each other in the comments. I’ll be checking in through the day to moderate as I’m available.

The Preds play the Boston Bruins tonight at 6PM Central/7PM Eastern. The game will air on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game. We’ll have a game thread this evening and a recap tonight for those of you who are looking for them.