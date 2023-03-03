Friday’s Dump & Chase: A New Dawn

NHL Power Rankings: How is your team feeling after all those trades?

I am feeling confused. That's about it.

Bruins sign David Pastrnak to eight-year, $90M extension

The Boston Bruins have signed star forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year extension worth $90 million.

League-leading Bruins acquire Bertuzzi in trade with Red Wings

Boston will be unstoppable.

What the Canucks get in surprising trade for Filip Hronek

Do the Canucks really need Hronek?

Ekholm’s strong defensive presence noticeable in debut as Oilers take down Maple Leafs

Cries, and also cries in Swedish.

'Dorion is the best GM in the league': NHL world reacts to Senators adding Chychrun

Is Dorion the best GM in the league?

Maple Leafs Notes: Why Kyle Dubas might have another trade in him yet

It feels like the Leafs might need a forward?

The Philadelphia Flyers Become Deadline Sellers - The Hockey News

Sell it all.

The Colorado Avalanche Don't Need a Big Upgrade - The Hockey News

I think the need their injured guys to get well.

Sharks Acquire Namestnikov from Lightning for Eyssimont - The Hockey News

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov is headed to the San Jose Sharks, with Michael Eyssimont going to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kane trade has Rangers thinking they're 'capable' of winning Cup

With Patrick Kane set to join their lineup, the New York Rangers are built to win the Stanley Cup, and anything short of a championship could at this point seem like a disappointment.

Quick leaves legacy of Stanley Cup titles, competitiveness with Kings

Jonathan Quick's legacy with the Los Angeles Kings was secured when he helped them win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 2012.

Predators, Kings prospects among those in spotlight down stretch in AHL

Milwaukee and Iowa will go round and round this spring and into the postseason.

Robertson breaks out hockey poncho for morning skate

More people need to pay attention to Jason Robertson.

Kasper Kulonummi is having an elite season in the Finnish U20 league - On the Forecheck

It's time to get excited about Nashville's prospects.