Nashville trades for depth piece, extends Dante Fabbro

Just before the NHL trade deadline at 2:00 pm CT today, the Nashville Predators acquired depth forward Rasmus Asplund from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 7th-round pick at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The 25-year-old Swedish winger has scored two goals and eight points in 27 games this season—his second full year in the NHL. The 2016 second-round pick is signed through the balance of this season at an $825,000 cap hit; upon expiry, he will be a restricted free agent.

Acquiring Asplund will help a depleted forward group that needs healthy bodies down the stretch. Asplund is a bottom-six option who has recorded a 2.78 individual expected goals rate this season.

Rasmus Asplund (traded to Nasvhille) is a decent play-driver, keeps his team at evens; not a finisher. The "good field no hit" profile. pic.twitter.com/XlphTKej6i — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 3, 2023

Nashville also extended defender Dante Fabbro to a one-year, $2.5 million extension. Fabbro was previously the subject of multiple trade rumors over the past two weeks, including potentially reuniting with his college coach, David Quinn, in San Jose.

Fabbro has a good season defensively for the Predators, and with Mattias Ekholm now gone he’s one of their better defenders at limiting chances this season. Offensively he’s struggled more, which is reflected in his eight-point season to date (one goal, seven assists). He’s also had some bad luck with high-profile mistakes—penalties taken or defensive miscues that have directly led to a goal—that, combined with his low point totals, can make it feel like he’s had an all-around bad season.

The one-year deal for Fabbro is a safe option for both player and team: Fabbro gets a chance to negotiate a new contract with better numbers next season, and the Predators don’t lock a player who’s had some struggles down for a long time.