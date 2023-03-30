Thursday’s Dump & Chase: The final countdown

So sorry for the late D&C—we’re already having some functionality issues, with this post not going live as scheduled and other sites starting to report comments disappearing. We’ll be mirroring the game preview as well as the game thread at the temporary site.

In case you missed the announcement, On the Forecheck can temporarily be found at https://on-the-forecheck.ghost.io/, probably through the weekend and possibly a little bit longer depending on how long the domain name transfer takes, before returning to this comfortable and familiar URL.

And now, the links:

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 30 | NHL.com

Spoiler: the Preds are not on here.

NHL Buzz: Chabot likely out “couple weeks” for Senators | NHL.com

Not great news for Chabot or the Sens.

Rangers sign Filip Chytil to 4-year, $17.75-million extension | ESPN

Nice work for the New York Rangers. Possibly less nice work for Chytil, who is good.

San Jose Sharks sign D Nikolai Knyzhov to 2-year extension | ESPN

Knyzhov has missed almost two years to injuries; even a two-year deal must be some welcome longer-term job security at this point.

Detroit Red Wings’ Robby Fabbri to miss remainder of season | ESPN

Ouch.

Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews returns to ice, hints at retirement | ESPN

It really is the end of an era in Chicago. Kudos to Toews for prioritizing his health and for publicly talking about how his long-term well-being is important to him.

Hughes, emerging on and off ice, helps Canucks make positive Pride Night statement | Sportsnet

Quinn Hughes is doing pretty well for the Vancouver Canucks.

Scout’s Analysis: Updated review on top five prospects for 2023 NHL Draft | Sportsnet

It isn’t looking like one of these players is about to land in Nashville.

Gaudreau scores twice short-handed as Wild beat Avalanche | Sportsnet

Nice to see Freddy Gaudreau is doing well, I guess. Be nicer if he were doing well here!

Inside Mark Fraser’s unapologetic approach to combating hockey’s inequalities | Sportsnet

“In order to help create cultural change in our organization, you need to have the players be advocates for it. They’re the biggest voices we have.”